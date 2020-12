Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade girls basketball team defeated New Richmond 31-16 Wednesday.

Coach Brian Long said each player had great minutes and hustle on the court.

Brynn Conley and Rylee Long had 8 points each to pace the ROB offense.

Lilly Trentman had 7 as a balanced attack helped defeat the Lions. Lauren Diels, Chloe Maynard, Keely Hensley and Abi Earley scored 2 points each.