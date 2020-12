The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Felicity 26-10 Wednesday.

The Blanchester coaches said the team played well defensively, holding Felicity to 2 points in the second half.

Torie Potts led Blanchester with 14 points.

Kylee Hamm scored 5 points and Alayna Davenport had 4 points and Maddie Gillman scored 2 points.