LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Whiteoak 25-8 Wednesday in a two-quarter game at ECHS.

Jozie Jones led the Astros with 8 points while Jayden Murphy scored 7.

Lauren Runyon tossed in 6 points while Megan Tong and Lauren Stonewell had 2 points each.

East Clinton, led by coach Jeremy McGraw, is unbeaten on the season at 6-0.