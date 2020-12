BATAVIA — The Blanchester boys bowling team came up short to Williamsburg Thursday 2,046 to 1,644 at Batavia Bowl.

Blanchester, 2-2 in the SBAAC National Division, was led by Bryan Brewer who had a 310 series.

Dakota Abney had a 294 and Jacob Shelton bowled a 285 2-game set. Brian Miller had a 263 and Taylor Cochran finished with 200.