WILMINGTON — The Blanchester girls bowling team was defeated by Georgetown 1,506 to 1,287 Monday afternoon at Royal Z Lanes in SBAAC National Division competition.

Madison Pembleton led Blanchester with a 2-game series of 247. Kylie Campbell followed with a 224.

Mariah Lanham had a 217 and Kayla Lanham shot a 208. Caili Baumann had a 189 series.

Blanchester will host Clermont Northeastern Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.