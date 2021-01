WILMINGTON — The Blanchester boys bowling team dropped its 2020 finale Wednesday to Clermont Northeastern 1,946 to 1,599 at Royal Z Lanes.

Bryan Brewer led the Wildcats with a two-game set of 345.

Ryan Brewer had 336 and Brian Miller finished with 264. Dakota Abney was next with a 209 series. Single games were bowled by Jacob Shelton and Taylor Cochran.