Blan 7th grade boys post 41-27 win over EC

LEES CREEK — The Blanchester seventh grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 41-27 Monday night.

Blanchester coach Dade Coyle said defensive efforts by Caleb Johnson and Ryan Winemiller led the Wildcats to victory.

Cohen Neff was top scorer, finishing with 20 points.

Ayden Basham had 10 points and Matt Adkins scored 7. Winemiller and Lyric Dunham had 2 points each.