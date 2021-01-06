WHS girls remain unbeaten in SBAAC bowling

GEORGETOWN — With a solid performance, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team had no trouble here Wednesday with Western Brown at Community Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane finished with 1,800 while the Lady Broncos finished with 1,542.

Tori Piatt led Wilmington with a two-game set of 357 (179, 178).

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2021

@Community Lanes

Wilmington 1800, Western Brown 1542

WHS-728, 772; baker games 160, 140

Haylee Wright 161, 124

Alexia Frazier 121, 144

Tori Piatt 179, 178

Kennedy Harcourt 129, 134

Ariel Comberger 138, 192

WB-618, 633; baker games 151, 140

Annabelle 89, xx

Miller 150, 95

Emerson 133, 105

Davis 104, 143

Lukemire 122, 142