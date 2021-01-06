WHS girls remain unbeaten in SBAAC bowling

GEORGETOWN — With a solid performance, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team had no trouble here Wednesday with Western Brown at Community Lanes.
The Lady Hurricane finished with 1,800 while the Lady Broncos finished with 1,542.
Tori Piatt led Wilmington with a two-game set of 357 (179, 178).
SUMMARY
Jan 6, 2021
@Community Lanes
Wilmington 1800, Western Brown 1542
WHS-728, 772; baker games 160, 140
Haylee Wright 161, 124
Alexia Frazier 121, 144
Tori Piatt 179, 178
Kennedy Harcourt 129, 134
Ariel Comberger 138, 192
WB-618, 633; baker games 151, 140
Annabelle 89, xx
Miller 150, 95
Emerson 133, 105
Davis 104, 143
Lukemire 122, 142
Alexis Frazier
Haylee Wright