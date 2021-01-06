Broncos hand WHS bowlers first American defeat

GEORGETOWN — For the first time this season, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team tasted defeat against an SBAAC American Division rival.

Western Brown edged Wilmington by 13 pins here Wednesday at Community Lanes.

Hunter Gallion was the top scorer for Wilmington with a 392 (189, 203) series.

The Hurricane is 4-1 in the division while the Broncos go to 6-2.

Nathan Fisher had a 422 series (233, 189) to lead the Broncos. Western Brown had baker games of 214 and 180.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2021

@Community Lanes

Western Brown 2226 Wilmington 2213

WHS-960, 863; baker games 170, 220

Lucas Neff 200, 132

Hunter Gallion 189, 203

Isaac Martini 212, 171

Jordan Tackett 175, 207

Jayden Tackett 184, 150

WB-958, 874; baker games 394 total

Christian 164, 160

Hunter 208, 180

Nathan 233, 189

Parker 178, 153

Franklin 175, 192