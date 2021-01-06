Broncos hand WHS bowlers first American defeat

GEORGETOWN — For the first time this season, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team tasted defeat against an SBAAC American Division rival.
Western Brown edged Wilmington by 13 pins here Wednesday at Community Lanes.
Hunter Gallion was the top scorer for Wilmington with a 392 (189, 203) series.
The Hurricane is 4-1 in the division while the Broncos go to 6-2.
Nathan Fisher had a 422 series (233, 189) to lead the Broncos. Western Brown had baker games of 214 and 180.
SUMMARY
Jan 6, 2021
@Community Lanes
Western Brown 2226 Wilmington 2213
WHS-960, 863; baker games 170, 220
Lucas Neff 200, 132
Hunter Gallion 189, 203
Isaac Martini 212, 171
Jordan Tackett 175, 207
Jayden Tackett 184, 150
WB-958, 874; baker games 394 total
Christian 164, 160
Hunter 208, 180
Nathan 233, 189
Parker 178, 153
Franklin 175, 192