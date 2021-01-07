Wildcat wrestlers split with Bulldogs, Falcons

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester wrestling team split its matches Wednesday with Batavia and Fenwick.

The Wildcats defeated Fenwick 60-0 then lost to Batavia 37-24.

“Batavia had a game plan going in to this and executed it well,” BHS coach Ryan Shafer said. “We both moved wrestlers around to try to get the best matchups. We had met them earlier in the year and beat them; they got us the second time around.”

Shafer said the “competition is wha is getting us ready for the postseason.”

“Both times we have wrestled them (Batavia) this year, they have been tough matches for both teams,” he said.

There were just four weight classes contested in the BHS-Fenwick battle. Hunter Smith, Jacob Hamm, Gage Huston and Cody Kidd recorded pins for the Wildcats. Huston’s pin was in 18 seconds at 170 pounds.

Against the Bulldogs, the Wildcats had wins by Nick Musselman, Gage Berwanger, Adam Frump and Colt Conover.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester (60) vs Bishop Fenwick (0)

106 – Hunter Smith (B) pin Ethan Evans (F) 5:55

113 – double forfeit

120 – Jacob Hamm (B) pin John Tanaka (F) :33

126 – Aidan Begley (B) forfeit

132 – Dylan Short (B) forfeit

138 – Nick Musselman (B) forfeit

145 – double forfeit

152 – Gage Berwanger (B) forfeit

160 – Adam Frump (B) forfeit

170 – Gage Huston (B) pin Emily Van Dohre (F) :18

182 – Colt Conover (B) forfeit

195 – Cody Kidd (B) pin Matthew Swisher (F) 1:36

220 – double forfeit

285 – double forfeit

–

Blanchester (24) vs Batavia (37)

106 – double forfeit

113 – Blake Niehaus (Ba) pin Hunter Smith (Bl) 2:51

120 – Tate Bein (Ba) dec. Jacob Hamm (Bl) 11-4

126 – Brandon Sauter (Ba) tech fall Aidan Begley (Bl) 25-9

132 – Cy Gibson (Ba) pin Dylan Short (Bl) 3:49

138 – Nate Kulbe (Ba) forfeit

145 – Nick Musselman (Bl) dec. Wyatt Eppert (Ba) 11-7

152 – Gage Berwanger (Bl) pin Collin Moeller (Ba) 1:12

160 – Adam Frump (Bl) dec. Blake Martin (Ba) 10-4

170 – Gage Huston (Bl) forfeit

182 – Colt Conover (Bl) pin Jackson Naylor (Ba) 1:14

195 – double forfeit

220 – Issac Hatter (Ba) pin Cody Kidd (Bl) 5:19

285 – Jacob Shelton (Ba) forfeit