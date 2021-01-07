Blan 8th grade girls stay unbeaten at 9-0

With a 28-25 win over Wilmington, the Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team continued its unbeaten season Thursday night.

The Ladycats (9-0 on the season) were led by Torie Potts’ 14 points.

“This was an all-around physically tough game,” the Blan coaches said. “Both teams put forth a solid defensive effort and made the other team earn just about every point.”

Maggie Grant and Kylee Hamm had five points each for the young Ladycats while Maddie Gillman and Audri Byrom scored two points each. Alayna Davenport played well, making several hustle plays on both ends of the floor, the Blan coaches said.