WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie’s Ashley Gross set a school record Wednesday in the Falcons 1,920 to 1,269 win over Greeneview at Royal Z Lanes.

Gross had 11 strikes en route to a 265 game then followed with a 218. Her 483 series is a two-game school record.

Massie’s baker games were 115, 143 and 126.

Lacie Sandlin had a 333 series (184, 149) while Abby Schneider bowled a 264 (144, 120). Gracie Rumbarger had a 245 (122, 123).

Clinton-Massie subs had games of 117 and 94.