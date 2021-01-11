BHS wrestlers earn 47-21 win over Cooper

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester wrestling team handed Cooper (Ky.) a 47-21 loss Saturday morning in a dual match at the BHS gym.

“The team wrestled well,” Blanchester head coach Ryan Shafer said. “It was nice having a team from another state come and dual us. Cooper has some really good kids on its team and we wrestled them very tough. Very pleased with our effort.”

Blanchester had three first period pins that took a total of 1:16. Aidan Begley had a pin in 19 seconds, Colt Conover in 37 seconds and Jacob Lanham in 20 seconds.

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 47 Cooper 21

106 – Hunter Smith (B) pin Austin Bain (C) 2:00

113 – Chuck Durham (C) won by forfeit

120 – Jacob Hamm (B) pin Ben Turner (C) 5:25

126 – Aidan Begley (B) pin Drew Johnson (C) :19

132 – Tanner Bailey (C) pin Dylan Short (B) 3:07

138 – Hunter Sproles (C) dec Nick Musselman (B) 7-3

145 – Double forfeit

152 – Gage Berwanger (B) won by forfeit

160 – Gage Huston (B) tech fall Vincent Stefani (C) 24-9

170 – Colt Conover (B) pin Lucas Hughes (C) :37

182 – Double forfeit

195 – Jacob Lanham (B) pin Angel Hilton (C) :20

220 – Cody Kidd (B) pin Joseph Robinson (C) 1:01

285 – Tyler Witsken (C) won by forfeit

