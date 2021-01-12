G League Vipers bite on Cumberland

Jarron Cumberland will get his chance at professional basketball as a member of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.

The NBA G League is the minor league to the NBA. The Rio Grande Valley franchise is affiliated with the NBA Houston Rockets.

Cumberland was the 12th pick in the G League Draft, held Monday afternoon via Zoom.

“It’s been a long journey,” said Scott Cumberland, Jarron’s father. “This gives us a little relief.”

But also marks the spot in the process for Cumberland to continue working toward the NBA.

In a press release, RGV general manager Travis Stockbridge said, “… Jarron’s size, skill, and versatility will allow him to contribute at multiple positions. We think both (Cumberland and No. 10 pick Armoni Brooks) have terrific upside and look forward to helping them develop into the players we know they can become.”

The Vipers are set to participate in the NBA G League at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney Resort near Orlando, Fla. In all, there will be 17 teams and G League Ignite competing in the G League beginning in February. The complete 2021 NBA G League game and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

“We’re extremely excited to add Armoni and Jarron to our group. Our staff worked hard to identify them as two of the highest-level players in the entire draft,” said Stockbridge.

Cumberland led Wilmington High School to the Division I boys basketball state final four in 2016. An Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist and nominee for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Award, he completed this spring a decorated career at the University of Cincinnati.

At UC, Cumberland earned All-American Athletic Conference player of the year honors in 2019 and was honorable mention All-America in 2019. He finished seventh on UC’s all-time scoring list with 1,782 points, after scoring 2,408 points in his high school career. He remains Clinton County’s all-time leading basketball scorer.

Cumberland also is seventh all-time on UC’s career assist list with 415. He joined Oscar Robertson, Steve Logan and Deonta Vaughn as the only players in UC history to have more than 1,700 career points and 400 career assists.

Cumberland majored in Criminal Justice at UC and graduated this past spring.

In 2019 and 2020, Cumberland earned a combination of numerous awards – NABC All-District (24) First Team (2020), NABC All-District (25) First Team (2019), AP All-American Honorable Mention (2019), AAC Player of the Year (2019), All-AAC First Team (2019 & 2020), AAC Tournament MVP (2019) and AAC All-Tournament Team (2019).

“We’ve scouted Jarron closely throughout his college career at Cincinnati,” Stockbridge stated. “He has a unique mix of size, skill and physicality. His versatility stands out, with ability to create offense for himself and others, as well as knock down shots from beyond the arc. He’s a unique player with a high basketball IQ.”

The G League 2021 season will consist of 18 teams – 17 NBA G League teams and G League Ignite – with the top eight teams advancing to a single-elimination playoff run. In addition, NBA teams with no G League affiliate will have the opportunity to assign roster players and transfer Two-Way players using the league’s flexible assignment and Two-Way rules.

NOTEBOOK

Rio Grande Valley also selected Armoni Brooks from the University of Houston, who is an American Athletic Conference rival with UC.

Zavier Simpson was selected by Oklahoma City. Simpson and Cumberland square off in 2016 – Cumberland for WHS and Simpson for Lima Senior – in the state semifinal round.

In that game, Cumberland had 25 points and 9 rebounds. Simpson finished with 23 points and 5 assists.

Vincent Edwards was taken 13th by Oklahoma City and played high school ball at Middletown. He played against Cumberland in 2014, with the Middies pulling out a 54-53 win. Cumberland had 18 points and 8 rebounds. Edwards had 20 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Jarron Cumberland was drafted Monday by the NBA G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers. (News Journal Photo By David Slaughter) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_BKC20_Jarron3_DS.jpg Jarron Cumberland was drafted Monday by the NBA G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers. (News Journal Photo By David Slaughter) David Slaughter | News Journal

WHS grad No. 12 pick in NBA G League Draft