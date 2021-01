The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Georgetown 32-23 Thursday afternoon.

The Ladycats (4-6 on the year) held Georgetown to eight points in the second, prompting the coaches to praise the team for its defensive efforts.

Blanchester, up 18-15 at halftime, was led by Karlee Tipton and Emma Hartman who had 15 points each. Allison Trovillo had two points to round out the scoring.