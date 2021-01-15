WHS bowlers topple New Richmond at CGL

CINCINNATI — Hunter Gallion led Wilmington to an easy 2,347 to 2,127 win Thursday over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division bowling at Cherry Groves Lanes.
Gallion had a 421 series and maintained his place atop the individual standings of the SBAAC boys bowling honor roll.
Maintaining its slim hold on first place over Western Brown (62), Wilmington goes to 6-1 in the league with the win. New Richmond is 1-6.
The Hurricane had two strong baker games — 209, 212.
SUMMARY
Jan 14, 2021
@Cherry Groves Lanes
Wilmington 2,347, New Richmond 2,127
NEW RICHMOND: 933, 881; baker games 144, 169
Jack Glenn 203, 168
Ethan Carter 167, xx
Remi Emery 172, 176
Elam Schway 195, 195
Raven West 196, 211
Brady Jenkins xx, 131
WILMINGTON: 1016, 910; baker games 209, 212
Jordan Tackett 205, 185
Jayden Tackett 223, 156
Isaac Martini 201, 183
Lucas Neff 182, 167
Hunter Gallion 205, 216