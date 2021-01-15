WHS bowlers topple New Richmond at CGL

CINCINNATI — Hunter Gallion led Wilmington to an easy 2,347 to 2,127 win Thursday over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division bowling at Cherry Groves Lanes.

Gallion had a 421 series and maintained his place atop the individual standings of the SBAAC boys bowling honor roll.

Maintaining its slim hold on first place over Western Brown (62), Wilmington goes to 6-1 in the league with the win. New Richmond is 1-6.

The Hurricane had two strong baker games — 209, 212.

SUMMARY

Jan 14, 2021

@Cherry Groves Lanes

Wilmington 2,347, New Richmond 2,127

NEW RICHMOND: 933, 881; baker games 144, 169

Jack Glenn 203, 168

Ethan Carter 167, xx

Remi Emery 172, 176

Elam Schway 195, 195

Raven West 196, 211

Brady Jenkins xx, 131

WILMINGTON: 1016, 910; baker games 209, 212

Jordan Tackett 205, 185

Jayden Tackett 223, 156

Isaac Martini 201, 183

Lucas Neff 182, 167

Hunter Gallion 205, 216