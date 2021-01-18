Phipps, Falcons end five-game skid 56-43

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Maddie Phipps came off the bench to score 14 points Saturday and lead Clinton-Massie to 56-43 win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

Phipps had 12 of her 14 points in the second half.

McKenna Branham had all 10 of her points in the second half.

Ending a five-game losing streak, the win brings the Falcons record to 2-9 overall, 1-5 in the American Division. New Richmond remains winless at 0-10, 0-5.

Clinton-Massie trailed 16-14 after one and 22-21 at halftime.

But the Falcons exploded for 22 points in the third period and turned the game around with a 43-31 lead.

The game was not as close as the score might indicate. McKenna Crawford was three for five at the free throw line but the rest of the team made just two of 15.

SUMMARY

Jan 16, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 56 New Richmond 43

NR^16^6^9^12^^43

CM^14^7^22^13^^56

(43) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Stamper 1-0-0-2 Duncan 5-1-5-16 Kirk 3-0-3-9 Keith 4-0-0-8 Co. Smith 0-0-1-1 Crooks 2-1-2-7 Ch. Smith 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-2-11/15-43

(56) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Crawford 4-0-3-11 Avery 3-1-0-7 Voisey 2-0-0-4 Thompson 0-0-1-1 Crowe 2-0-0-4 Eades 2-0-1-5 Payne 0-0-0-0 Phipps 7-0-0-14 Branham 4-1-1-10 Roberts 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-2-6/20-56

