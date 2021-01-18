Wilmington girls 4th at Muskingum Invitational

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team finished fourth Monday in the Muskingum Invitational at Royal Z Lanes.

On Saturday, the Lady Hurricane were 11th at the Sweet 16 tournament at Poelking South.

Wilmington was led by Tori Piatt who had a 321 series while Alexia Frazier was four pins back at 317. Kennedy Harcourt had a 264. Single games were bolwed by Haylee Wright 117, Ariel Comberger 138 and Kenzie Frazier 118. WHS had baker games of 168 and 134.

In the head to head round, Mercy McCauley had 608 while Wilmington finished with 384 in a trio of baker games.