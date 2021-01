BATAVIA — The Blanchester girls bowling team lost to Clermont Northeastern Thursday in SBAAC National Division action at Batavia Bowl.

The Ladycats were again led by Caili Baumann who had a two-game series of 293.

Mariah Lanham had a 291 series, including a personal best single game of 160. Madison Pembleton had a 234 and Kayla Lanham finished with 230, which included a personal best game of 132.

The final team score was 1,730 for CNE and 1,200 for BHS.