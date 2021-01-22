Hurricane boys blow by Warriors at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN — With a couple of team-best performances, Wilmington maintained its hold on first place in the SBAAC American Division Friday with a 2,5619 to 1,993 win over Goshen at Eastgate Lanes.
Wilmington is 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the American.
According to the league website, WHS had two baker games as good or better than their previous best of 220 — 238 and 220.
The previous team best total, according to the SBAAC website, was 2,210.
Individually, Lucas Neff led the Hurricane with a single game of 267 and a high series of 462. Jordan Tackett had a 236 game. Jayden Tackett had a 255 game.
SUMMARY
Jan 22, 2021
@Eastgate Lanes
Wilmington 2519 Goshen 1993
WILMINGTON 982, 1079; baker games 238, 220
Jayden Tackett 255, 151
Jordan Tackett 236, 194
Isaac Martini 218, 192
Hunter Gallion 182, 171
Lucas Neff 195, 267
GOSHEN 928, 851; baker games 189, 124
Brice Noland 126, 164
Jacob Lester 127, 165
Thomas Bradley 168, 133
Logan Hess 149, 190
Ryan Abling 259, 199