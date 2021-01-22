Hurricane boys blow by Warriors at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN — With a couple of team-best performances, Wilmington maintained its hold on first place in the SBAAC American Division Friday with a 2,5619 to 1,993 win over Goshen at Eastgate Lanes.

Wilmington is 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the American.

According to the league website, WHS had two baker games as good or better than their previous best of 220 — 238 and 220.

The previous team best total, according to the SBAAC website, was 2,210.

Individually, Lucas Neff led the Hurricane with a single game of 267 and a high series of 462. Jordan Tackett had a 236 game. Jayden Tackett had a 255 game.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2021

@Eastgate Lanes

Wilmington 2519 Goshen 1993

WILMINGTON 982, 1079; baker games 238, 220

Jayden Tackett 255, 151

Jordan Tackett 236, 194

Isaac Martini 218, 192

Hunter Gallion 182, 171

Lucas Neff 195, 267

GOSHEN 928, 851; baker games 189, 124

Brice Noland 126, 164

Jacob Lester 127, 165

Thomas Bradley 168, 133

Logan Hess 149, 190

Ryan Abling 259, 199