Massie offensive struggles in loss to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG — Unable to get its offense going, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team fell to Lynchburg-Clay 34-23 Saturday in non-league action at the LCHS gym.
The Falcons drop to 3-11 on the year. The 23 points is a season-low for Massie.
Aidan Eades led the Lady Falcons with eight points, all in the first half.
Clinton-Massie was 2 for 9 at the free throw line.
Sierra Benney of Lynchburg led all scorers with 16 points.
Despite the offensive woes, Massie was never out of the game. The Lady Falcons led 6-4 after one period as Eades had four first quarter points. She came back with all four CM points in the second but the Mustangs led 15-10 at the break.
In the third, Benney had seven points and Lynchburg extended its advantage to 27-16.
SUMMARY
Jan 23, 2021
@Lynchburg-Clay High School
Lynchburg-Clay 34, Clinton-Massie 23
LC^4^11^12^7^^34
CM^6^4^6^7^^23
(34) LYNCHBURG-CLAY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rich 0-0-0-0 Price 0-0-1-1 West 2-0-0-4 M. Etienne 2-0-2-6 Massey 1-0-1-3 Garcia-Garcia 1-0-0-2 Benney 6-1-3-16 Walker 1-0-0-2 Barry 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-1-7-34
(23) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Crowe 0-0-0-0 Eades 4-0-0-8 Crawford 2-0-0-4 Avery 3-1-0-7 Phipps 1-0-1-3 Branham 0-0-1-1 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Thompson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 10-1-2-23