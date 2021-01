The Blanchester seventh grade boys basketball team lost a “heartbreaker” 39-36 Monday to Hamersville, coach Dade Coyle reported.

It was a super fast and fun game by both teams, Coyle added. “The Wildcats played great, just came up on the wrong side of the win,” the coach said.

Cohen Neff led Blanchester with 14 points.

Matt Adkins had nine points while Ayden Basham, Carson Wyss and Caleb Johnson scored three points each. Conley Pembleton and Lyric Dunham had two points each.