East Clinton girls set two records in coach’s return

WILMINGTON — The East Clinton girls bowling team celebrated the return of head coach Joe Davis Monday with a record-setting win over Felicity at Royal Z Lanes.

Davis, who has been out because of Covid-19, returned and EC set two records – two-game team total of 1,502 and two-game team total with two baker games 1,797.

The Astros had team games of 747 and 755 then added baker games of 123 and 172.

Felicity finished with a 1,428.

August Morgan led East Clinton with a 376 series (205, 171). Tessa Bosier had a 320 series and Josie Runk bowled a 302 series. Madison Frazer had a personal best single game of 167 and a personal best two-game series of 283.

“This made coming back very enjoyable,” said Davis.