Wilmington College women reel in Muskies 96-81

WILMINGTON — Winning for the first time on its first floor, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Muskingum 96-81 Friday night in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

With the game not in doubt, Muskingum (0-1) won the final quarter by a 30-15 margin. WC had things well in hand by then, however.

Zahrya Bailey came off the WC bench to score a team-high 17 points. She also handed out six assists and grabbed five rebounds.

McKayla Binkley ha 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Hanna Binkley had 14 points and three steals.

Wilmington (2-1) trailed 5-1 with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter. Bailey hit a three-pointer and things were close until just over a minute remained in the quarter.

It was 22-20 WC when Kennedy Lewis scored an old-fashioned three-point play, 25-20. Lewis then assisted on Haley Cook’s basket to close out the half with a 7-0 WC run.

Muskingum was unable to keep pace in the second. Wilmington led 34-26 early in the quarter then ripped off 18 of the next 21 points for a 52-29 advantage.

Wilmington’s third quarter was equally impressive as the offense maintained the pressure, outscoring the Muskies 25-16.

SUMMARY

Jan 29, 2021

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 96 Muskingum 81

M^20^15^16^30^^81

WC^29^27^25^15^^96

(81) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Miller 6-0-0-12 Smith 3-0-1-7 Wirth 6-0-0-12 DeMassimo 3-0-3-9 Lang 1-1-1-4 Baylock 3-0-3-9 Bishop 4-2-2-12 Jones 4-2-3-13 Jackson 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 31-6-13-81

(96) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cook 3-0-0-6 Lee 2-0-1-5 Lewis 2-0-1-5 M. Binkley 5-1-5-16 H. Binkley 5-2-2-14 Bailey 8-1-0-17 Carpenter 6-0-0-12 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Lovett 1-0-1-3 Rickman 1-0-0-2 Stover 2-0-2-6 Jones 4-1-1-10