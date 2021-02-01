Northridge overpowers Clinton-Massie 60-39

DAYTON — The Clinton-Massie boys basketball team was defeated by Northridge 60-39 Saturday in non-league boys basketball action.

The Falcons, 0-13 on the year, struggled offensively despite shooting 44 percent from the field. Massie did have 19 turnovers and were just 1 for 10 beyond the three-point arc.

Sawyer Conrad came off the bench for the Falcons to lead the way in the scorebook with eight points. Kody Zantene had seven rebounds, Blake Ireland led with three steals and Jordan Redman handed out three assists.

The Falcons fell behind 16-6 after one quarter and trailed 26-14 at halftime. After cutting the lead by one in the third, 39-28, Clinton-Massie couldn’t make up any ground in the fourth and lost the game.

Antoine Jacobs had 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals for Northridge.

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2021

@Northridge High School

Northridge 60 Clinton-Massie 39

CM^6^8^14^11^^39

N^16^10^13^21^^60

(39) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 2-0-0-4 Zantene 3-0-0-6 Meyers 1-0-4-6 Ireland 3-0-0-6 Redman 3-1-0-7 Conrade 4-0-0-8 Stulz 0-0-0-0 Russell 1-0-0-2 Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 McDowell 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-1-4-39

(60) NORTHRIDGE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Crusoe 4-0-3-11 Evans 2-0-0-4 Hamilton 7-2-0-16 Jacobs 9-3-2-23 McCallop 2-0-0-4 Davis 0-0-0-0 Fields 0-0-0-0 Henry 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 25-5-5-60

FIELD GOALS: CM 17/39; N 25/54

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 1/10; N 5/15

FREE THROWS: CM 4/4; 5/15

REBOUNDS: CM-20 (Zantene 7 Conrad 4 Russell 3 Euton 2 Redman 2); N-27 (Jacobs 8)

ASSISTS: CM-8 (Redman 3); N-14

STEALS: CM-8 (Ireland 3, Conrad 2); N-9

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1; N-5

TURNOVERS: CM-19; N-10