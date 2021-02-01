Bowman leads EC girls to 65-56 win over Felicity

LEES CREEK — Katrina Bowman led East Clinton to a 65-56 win Saturday over Felicity in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

The Lady Astros, with the win, secure no worse than third place in the National Division. East Clinton is 11-8 overall and 7-4 in the division. Clermont Northeastern is 5-5 in the division while Bethel-Tate is 3-5.

Felicity drops to 3-7 in the division and 5-8 in all games.

Bowman had eight of her team-best 20 points in the second quarter as East Clinton pulled out to a 30-23 halftime lead. Gracie Boggs had four in the first and Lanie Clark added four in the second for the Astros.

Anna Swisshelm of Felicity was a one-girl gang, scoring 28 points for the game. She had 19 in the first half as the Lady Cardinals battled with just five players to stay in the game.

In the third, though, the East Clinton defense held Swisshelm to just five points to keep the lead at seven going to the final quarter.

Swisshelm had four in the fourth and East Clinton maintained its advantage. Bowman led four scorers in the fourth with five points. East Clinton did not attempt a free throw in the final quarter.

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 65 Felicity 56

EC^11^19^18^17^^65

F^5^18^18^15^^^56

(65) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-0-0-6 Bowman 6-3-5-20 Whiteaker 2-0-0-4 Runyon 5-1-1-12 Jones 0-0-0-0 G. Evanshine 4-0-1-9 Lilly 2-0-0-4 Murphy 1-0-0-2 J. Boggs 0-0-0-0 Clark 1-0-2-4 G. Boggs 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 26-4-9/11-65

(56) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jones 4-1-7-16 Rutherford 1-0-3-5 Glassmeyer 0-0-1-1 Lewis 2-2-0-6 Swisshelm 7-3-11-28 TOTALS 14-6-22/30-56