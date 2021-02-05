WC men come up short in Capital battle 76-68

COLUMBUS — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team was defeated by Capital 76-68 Friday night in Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Wilmington (1-4 on the year) was led by Jeffery Mansfield’s 21 points. Bilal Sow added 17 points and six rebounds.

Noah Dado led with nine rebounds and three steals. Mansfield also had three steals and three assists.

SUMMARY

Feb 5, 2021

@Capital University

Capital 76 Wilmington 68

C^32^44^^76

W^33^35^^68

(76) CAPITAL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hartman 0-0-0-0 Schreck 4-0-0-8 Combs 6-3-0-15 Doseck 3-1-5-12 Caldwell 4-2-2-12 Sanford 0-0-1-1 Bradfield 5-0-2-12 Meister 2-0-0-4 Roth 0-0-0-0 Graves 3-1-0-7 Thompson 2-1-0-5 Gerber 0-0-0-0 Cole 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 29-8-10-76

(68) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dado 2-0-0-4 Mansfield 8-1-4-21 Clark 1-0-0-2 Todd 2-1-0-5 M. Smith 3-1-0-7 Larkin 0-0-0-0 Lewis 3-0-1-7 Ruckel 2-1-0-5 Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Caudill 0-0-0-0 Aaron 0-0-0-0 Sow 8-1-0-17 Cox 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 29-5-5-68

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_swishrgb-4.jpg