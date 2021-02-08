Morgan shoots 708 to win National tournament

WILMINGTON — East Clinton’s Shawn “Freddy” Morgan had a dominant day Saturday in the SBAAC National Division boys bowling tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

Morgan was the overall individual champion in the National tournament with an East Clinton record 708 series. He had games of 225, 279 (EC single game mark) and 204.

As a team, East Clinton was fifth in the tournament.

Blanchester was second overall in the league tournament, edging Clermont Northeastern by a single pin, 2916 to 2915. Bryan Brewer was the top bowler for the Wildcats with a 604 series.

Georgetown was the overall tournament and regular season champion in the National Division.

Final overall standings had Georgetown first, Williamsburg second, Clermont NE third, Blanchester fourth, East Clinton fifth, Bethel-Tate sixth and Felicity seventh.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

SBAAC National Div. Boys

TEAM

Georgetown 3401, Blanchester 2916, Clermont NE 2915, Williamsburg 2802, East Clinton 2766, Bethel-Tate 2364, Felicity 1881

INDIVIDUALS

EAST CLINTON-Shawn Morgan 225, 279, 204 (708), Andy Gilliland 172, 165, 146 (483), Lukas Runk 178, 174, 114 (466), Zack Vaughn 170, 107, 131 (408), Bradyn Gaddis 156, 114, 163 (433)

BLANCHESTER-Bryan Brewer 225, 163, 216 (604), Ryan Brewer 168, 188, 214 (570), Brian Miller 177, 132, 159 (468), Carter Stevens 144, 168, 165 (477), Dakota Abney 154, 165, 142 (461)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BWL_FreddyMorgandt0206.jpg