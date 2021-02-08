WHS boys earn American bowling co-champs

WILMINGTON — Despite not bowling in the league tournament Saturday at Royal Z Lanes, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team earned a co-championship in the SBAAC American Division.

The Hurricane team was in quarantine because of Covid-19 and were unable to participate in the tournament. They had a 9-1 regular season record, good enough for first place in the league.

Western Brown was second during the regular season and, without Wilmington in its way, finished first in the league tournament.

According to SBAAC Commissioner Pat Hill, the league athletic directors decided to “award Wilmington co-champs with Western Brown. Both teams are well deserving.”

Ryan Abling of Goshen was the tournament’s top individual with a 689 series.

Clinton-Massie’s Tyler Keck had a 655 series. The Falcons were third in the tournament.

The final standings had Wilmington and Western Brown tied for first, Batavia third, Clinton-Massie fourth, New Richmond fifth and Goshen sixth.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

SBAAC American Div. boys tournament

TEAM

Western Brown 3365, Batavia 3131, Clinton-Massie 3058, New Richmond 3033, Goshen 2833

INDIVIDUALS

CLINTON-MASSIE-Tyler Keck 193, 207, 255 (655), Gavan Hunter 155, 213, 137 (505), Cole Johnston 157, 145, 177 (479), Mitchell Lennon 210, 211, 163 (584), Braden Adams 154, 185, 163 (502)

The Wilmington High School boys bowling team did not participate in the SBAAC American Division tournament because they were in quarantine for Covid-19. The team earned a share of the league title. In the photo, from left to right, Jayden Tackett, Hunter Gallion, Jordan Tackett, Lucas Neff, Isaac Martini, Isaac Pletcher and head coach Dustin Brown. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BWL_wilmchamps-1.jpg The Wilmington High School boys bowling team did not participate in the SBAAC American Division tournament because they were in quarantine for Covid-19. The team earned a share of the league title. In the photo, from left to right, Jayden Tackett, Hunter Gallion, Jordan Tackett, Lucas Neff, Isaac Martini, Isaac Pletcher and head coach Dustin Brown.