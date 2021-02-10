EC reserve girls stop Wildcats, Falcons

The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team won its last two games over Williamsburg and Clinton-Massie.

The Lady Astros, now 15-1, defeated Williamsburg 47-26.

Jozie Jones and Jordan Collom led the way with 12 points each.

Megan Tong added eight points while Jayden Murphy came in with six. Kami Whiteaker had three points. Lauren Runyon, Kelsi Lilly and Lauren Stonewall had two points each.

East Clinton, as it has done most of the season, jumped out to a big lead early. The Astros were up 25-6 after one quarter and 32-7 at halftime.

East Clinton defeated Clinton-Massie 76-41. Leading 33-3 after one, East Clinton took control of the game early and never looked back.

Jones had 23 points while Collom posted 18.

Murphy finished with 13 points and Stonewall added six. Tong, Whiteaker, Lilly and Runyon had four points each.