Pioneers hammers Quakers by 30

WILMINGTON — Marietta College shot a blistering 53.3 percent (16-of-30) from three-point range Saturday in a 96-66 victory Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Hermann Court’s Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington lost 76-72 Friday night on the road to Marietta.

The Pioneers (5-3) did not trail in the entire game, helped in part by converting on their first four three-point attempts. McKayla Binkley, the leading scorer from the previous night, hit consecutive triples late in the first quarter to pull the Fightin’ Quakers within two (18-16). Marietta scored the quarter’s final seven points, however, and led 25-16 after 10 minutes.

The visitors’ lead would grow to as many as 15 points (41-26) midway through the second quarter, but a Wilmington run capped by a three-pointer from Michelle Lee with 2:18 to play slowed things for Marietta. Hannah Schill and Lee would trade triples on two consecutive possessions, leading to a Pioneer 52-39 advantage at halftime.

Lee opened the half by scoring four points including an offensive rebound putback to pull the Quakers within eight (53-45) three minutes into the third quarter. Marietta’s hot shooting from long distance didn’t stop, however, as the Pioneers put the game away with three triples on four possessions.

Marietta made 31-of-63 (49.2 percent) from the field as well as 18-of-23 (78.3 percent) from the charity stripe. The Pioneers, who were outrebounded badly in Friday evening’s contest, held a 49-31 edge in the rematch.

McKayla Binkley once again led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Lee also scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed five rebounds while Kennedy Lewis had nine points and three assists.

Wilmington (4-4), which has split every series thus far this season, faces off with Otterbein University this weekend.

SUMMARY

Feb 13, 2021

@Fred Raizk Arena

Marietta 96 Wilmington 66

M^27^25^25^19^^96

W^16^23^15^12^^66

(96) MARIETTA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hahn 2-0-4-8 Duritza 3-1-2-9 Gribble 1-1-0-3 Schill 4-4-0-12 Congrove 6-4-3-19 Cummins 2-0-2-6 Liston 5-4-4-18 Cecil 0-0-0-0 Kiser 2-0-0-4 Levering 3-1-0-7 Wilson 2-0-0-4 Kroft 0-0-0-0 Vichill 0-0-1-1 Ross 0-0-0-0 Goodard 1-1-0-3 McIlroy 0-0-2-2 Warnock 0-0-0-0 Crane 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 31-16-18-96

(66) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cook 2-0-1-5 Lee 5-3-2-15 Lewis 2-0-5-9 M. Binkley 9-4-0-22 H. Binkley 1-0-0-2 Bailey 1-0-3-5 Carpenter 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-0-0 Lovett 1-0-0-2 Stover 0-0-0-0 Rickman 0-0-1-1 Miller 1-1-0-3 Nilback 1-0-0-2 Campbell 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-8-12-66