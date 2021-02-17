WHS girls fifth, move on to districts

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team had a solid day Wednesday in the Division I Sectional tournament at Colerain Bowl.

The Lady Hurricane finished fifth overall and advanced to next week’s Division I District tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Wilmington was fifth after a three-game total of 2,446.

The Lady Hurricane finished with the second best set of five baker games, 1,042.

Tori Piatt led Wilmington with a 528 series while Alexia Frazier followed with 496.

It was a strong top to bottom finish as Ariel Comberger was next with 494 and Kennedy Harcourt followed with 486.

SUMMARY

Feb 17, 2021

Division I Sectional

@Colerain Bowl

TEAMS

Hamilton 3927, Mercy McAuley 3772, Fairfield 3,696, Colerain 3,602, Wilmington 3,488, Oak Hills 3,355, Ross 3,275, Ursuline 3,271

WHS

Games-747, 887, 812

Bakers-177, 177, 158, 163, 202, 165

Haylee Wright 143, 198, 155 (496)

Alexia Frazier 146, 139, 157 (442)

Tori Piatt 152, 192, 184 (528)

Kennedy Harcourt 144, 164, 178 (486)

Ariel Comberger 162, 194, 138 (494)

