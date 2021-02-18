Swimmer now wait for districts to finish

For Wilmington and Clinton-Massie swimmers, the waiting game begins.

The Division II Southwest District swim meet Thursday at Miami University was the first of four statewide districts to finish.

The Central District competition was expected to end Thursday evening while the Northwest and Northeast districts are not scheduled to be completed until Friday.

Once all districts are finished, results will be posted. With two automatic qualifiers from each event in each district qualifying to state, none of the Clinton County participants earned an berth Thursday.

But there also will be 16 at-large berths from all districts and that’s where the waiting begins.

Wilmington’s Jordan Davis finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (53.04) and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (48.42) on Thursday. He has a good chance of making state in each event.

Clinton-Massie’s Luke Lentine was 11th in the 200 free (1:50.75) and 12th in th 100 butterfly (53.88). Josh Andrews of Wilmington was 24th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Wilmington relay teams were 11th (400 free in 3:38.12) and 12th (200 medley in 1:49.11). Davis, Andrews, Landen Carpenter and Ben Baylor were on both relays.

Wilmington swimmers Landen Carpenter, Jordan Davis, Josh Andrews and Ben Baylor at Thursday's Division II Southwest District swim meet at Miami University. Submitted Photo