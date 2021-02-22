Posted on by

CM, EC, Blan bowling seasons end at districts


BEAVERCREEK — The bowling seasons for the Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Blanchester girls teams ended Monday in the Division II Southwest District tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Clinton-Massie finished with a 3,033 total. The final state-qualifying team total was 3,536 by Graham.

Massie had a solid set of six baker games, finishing with 957 pinfall count. But it wasn’t enough to make up for a 2,076 total in the three team games.

The Falcons baker games were 11th out of the 24 teams in the tournament.

Lacie Sandlin was the top scorer for Clinton-Massie with a 508 series.

East Clinton finished with a 2,979 total, two spots back of Massie.

Josie Runk led the way for the Astros with a 518 series. August Morgan was right behind with a 517.

The final individual score to advance to the state tournament was a 604 by Katie Rollins of West Liberty Salem.

Paityn Dowty of Graham was the individual top bowler with a 640 series.

SUMMARY

Feb 22, 2021

Division II SW District

@Beaver-Vu Bowl

TEAM

Greenon 3828, Fort Loramie 3,693, Ben Logan 3,632, Graham 3,536. Also, Clinton-Massie 3,033, East Clinton 2,979

INDIVIDUALS

BLANCHESTER: Caili Bauman 144, 137, 110 (391)

CLINTON-MASSIE: Gracie Rumbarger 133, 125, 103 (361); Khyla Jaramillo 108, 142, 131 (381), Abby Schneider 109, 146, 146 (400); Ashley Gross 129, 151, 146 (426), Lacie Sandlin 161, 171, 176 (508)

EAST CLINTON: Leanna Wallace; Madison Frazer 131, 113, 102 (346), Josie Runk 150, 179, 189 (518), Tessa Bosier 151, 168, 137 (456), August Morgan 154, 160, 203 (517), Natilee Anderson 125, 125, 101 (351)

