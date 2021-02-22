Ross runs roughshod over Hurricane 60-24

SHARONVILLE — Wilmington dropped its Division II sectional tournament opener Monday to Hamilton Ross, 60-24, in what also was a rematch of a game on Dec. 8 that Wilmington lost 62-31.

Ross (20-3) never trailed the entire evening. It led 17-8 after a quarter, and with 12-2 runs to end the second and third quarters, pushed its advantage to 34-13 and 50-19, respectively.

The game was played with a running clock from the 5:22 mark of the fourth quarter when the Rams went up more than 35 points, 57-21.

The game never fell below the 30-point margin necessary to halt the running clock.

Luke Blessing led Wilmington (8-10) with 10 points.

Max Stepaniak led Ross with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 at the line. He contributed to many of Ross’ 28 points in the paint.

Wilmington returns to regular-season action with a pair of Southern Buckeye Conference American Division matchups versus Goshen, home on Tuesday and at Goshen on Thursday. Both nights will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the varsity game only.

SUMMARY

Feb 22, 2021

Division II Sectional

@Princeton High School

Ross 60 Wilmington 24

W^8^5^6^5^^24

R^17^17^13^10^^60

(24) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 2-0-0-4 France 1-0-0-2 Baltazar 0-0-0-0 Barker 1-1-1-4 Blessing 4-2-0-10 Camp 0-0-0-0 Glass 1-0-0-2 Brown 0-0-0-0 Bernhardt 0-0-0-0 Warix 0-0-0-0 Holmes 0-0-0-0 Griffith 1-0-0-2 Lazic 0-0-0-0 Reeder 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 10-3-1-24

(60) ROSS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schottelkotte 5-2-1-13 Stepaniak 9-1-3-22 Boze 1-0-0-2 Nunn 4-2-0-10 Booker 1-1-0-3 Hood 1-0-0-2 Jackson 1-1-4-7 Reid 0-0-0-0 Anderson 0-0-0-0 Caldwell 0-0-1-1 Polk 0-0-0-0 Spencer 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 Valentine 0-0-0-0 O’Connell 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-7-9-60

FIELD GOALS: W 10/31 (Blessing 4/8, Butcher 2/4, France 1/2); R 22/44 (Stepaniak 9/13, Schottelkotte 5/6)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 3/11 (Blessing 2/2); R 7/25

FREE THROWS: W 1/2; R 9/12

REBOUNDS: W-20 (Butcher 5, France 2, Blessing 2, Glass 2, Brown 2, Baltazar 1, Barker 1, Griffith 1); R-25 (Reid 7, Nunn 7, Stepaniak 5)

ASSISTS: W-8 (Baltazar 2, Barker 2, Griffith 2, Bucher 1, Warix 1); R-17 (Schottelkotte 6, Stepaniak 3, Booker 3)

STEALS: W-1 (Camp); R-11 (Schotelkotte 3, Stepaniak 2, Nunn 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-2 (Baltazar 1, Blessing 1); R-3 (Stepaniak 3)

TURNOVERS: W-16; R-4

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

