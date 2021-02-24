WHS sophomore qualifies for state tourney

BEAVERCREEK — Among individual state qualifiers, Wilmington’s Jayden Tackett topped the list at Wednesday’s Division I Southwest District tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Tackett had a 702 series, fourth overall and one of five individuals to earn a place in next week’s state tournament.

As a team, the Hurricane bid for back-to-back appearances in Columbus was 17 pins short. Wilmington had a pinfall count of 42,75 while the fifth and final team, Cincinnati St. Xavier, had 4,291. WHS was seventh in the team standings.

Bellefontaine won the district title with 4,468. Salo Brendan of Centerville posted the top scorer of 718.

Jordan Tackett had a 602 series and Hunter Gallion finished with 596 for WHS.

But Jayden Tackett, who along with brother Jordan had 300 games this season for the Hurricane, earned the state berth.

The sophomore lefty had a 256 game to start then followed with 222 and 224.

SUMMARY

Feb 24, 2021

Division 1 SW District

@Beaver-Vu Bowl

TEAMS

Bellefontaine 4468, Fairmont 4419, Centerville 4349, La Salle 4304, St Xavier 4291, Colerain 4279, Wilmington 4275, Wayne 4172, Elder 4169, Sidney 4128.

INDIVIDUALS

Wilmington 1043, 995, 973 (3011) bakers 255, 227, 195, 236, 169, 183 (1264)

Jordan Tackett 213, 210, 179 (602)

Jayden Tackett 256, 222, 224 (702)

Isaac Martini 171, 178, 193 (542)

Lucas Neff 193, 203, 173 (569)

Hunter Gallion 210, 182, 204 (596)

Jayden Tackett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBWL_JaydenTackett_1202ec.jpg Jayden Tackett