Sipple leads 13 on OPSWA district basketball teams

Blanchester’s Brayden Sipple leads 13 Clinton County basketball players on the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Southwest District teams.

Wilmington resident and former Hurricane boys basketball coach Michael Noszka was named the boys Div. I coach of the year.

Sipple was named to the Division II first team.

Also earning a place on one of the top three teams in their respective divisions was a pair of East Clinton Astros Libby Evanshine, girls Div. III third team and Branson Smith, boys Div. III third team.

Honorable mention was given to Katie Murphy and Maura Drake of Wilmington in Div. I girls; Kenzie Avery and Miranda Crawford of Clinton-Massie in Div. II girls; Olivia Potts and Daelyn Staehling of Blanchester in Div. III girls; Matthew Butcher and Luke Blessing of Wilmington in Div. II boys; Quinten Tolle of East Clinton in Div. III boys.

Sipple, Clinton County’s all-time leading basketball scorer, averaged 33.9 points a game for the Wildcats.

The 6-4 senior also average 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Evanshine, a 5-11 sophomore, averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

Smith, a 6-1 senior, averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.7 assists for the Astros.

Murphy, a 5-11 sophomore, averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game for WHS.

Drake, a 6-3 senior, averaged 9.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Lady Hurricane.

Avery, a 5-5 senior, averaged 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 assists per game for Massie.

Crawford, a 5-3 senior, averaged 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.5 assists for the Falcons.

Potts, a 5-6 sophomore, averaged 9.3 points. 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 assists per game for the Wildcats.

Staehling, a 5-9 junior, averaged 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds for BHS.

Butcher, a 6-7 senior, averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hurricane.

Blessing, a 6-1 sophomore, averaged 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for Wilmington.

Tolle, a 6-2 senior, average 5.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game for East Clinton.

Collom, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals for EC.

Noszka earns coach of year honor at St. Xavier