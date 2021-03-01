WC men’s swim team sends seniors out with win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s swim team sent its senior off with a 131-129 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) dual meet victory over Baldwin Wallace University Saturday afternoon at the WC natatorium.

The meet featured a Senior Day celebration and marked the final home meet in the careers of five seniors — Darron Crump, Ian Darras, Nicholas Keller, Samuel Shanes and student assistant coach Mike Austin.

“We had the opportunity to celebrate (five) amazing individuals today,” head men’s swim coach Trip Breen said. “I will forever be grateful for their loyalty, dedication, hard work and how each of them impacted the team and our traditions. They have been outstanding in the classroom, in multiple campus organizations, friends and competitors.”

The entire meet came down to the final individual event – the 100-meter IM. The Fightin’ Quakers went 1-2-3 in the event with with a trio of freshmen topping the field. Michael Phillippe hit the wall first (1:04.72), Cameron Bolen took second (1:05.39) and Dane Klosterman placed third (1:07.57).

In addition, Bolen won three events – the 50-meter breaststroke (31.48 seconds), the 100-meter breaststroke (1:11.55) and the 200-meter medley relay (1:56.03) alongside Klosterman, Phillippe and Logan Schroer.

Aaron Polk finished first in the 50-meter butterfly (27.79 seconds) and runner-up in the 100-meter butterfly (1:05.78) by less than a second. Phillippe took second in two individual events – the 50-meter backstroke (30.37 seconds) and the 100-meter backstroke (1:05.46).

“Both teams provided a great atmosphere and some really positive competition in this meet,” said Breen. “It was a great way to end our shortened dual meet season as we prepare for our conference championship meet.”

The Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Championships are scheduled for March 25-27 in Akron.