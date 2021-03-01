Wildcats win sectional, advance 11 to district

BATAVIA — With three champions, the Blanchester High School wrestling team won the Division II Sectional Wrestling Championship at Batavia High School this past weekend.

The Wildcats had 11 wrestlers dress for competiton and all 11 are advancing to the Division II Southwest District Championship at Wilmington High School this week.

Champions were Gage Huston, Colt Conover and Gage Berwanger.

“We wrestled extremely well, having our whole team making districts,” BHS head coach Ryan Shafer said. “Our seniors really stepped it up. I am very proud of how we performed. We will need to work on a few areas in practice this short week. Districts is going to be tough, so we need to be prepared as much as possible.”

Blanchester did not have any second-place finishers. Third-place wrestlers for BHS were Hunter Smith, Jacob Hamm, Nick Musselman, Jacob Lanham and Cody Kidd while fourth-place finishers were Aidan Begley, Carson Curless and Adam Frump.

Huston had a relatively easy time in winning the 160-pound weight class, posting two pins in 3:39 total time and a 21-9 decision in the title match over top-seeded CJ Hester of Wyoming.

Conover, the top seed at 170 pounds, had it even easier. He had two pins in 51 seconds and 70 seconds then won by default in the final match when Nathan Berger of Indian Hill was unable to wrestle.

Berwanger was the No. 4 seed and defeated No. 1 seed Zane Naegele of New Richmond in the semifinal round.

Hamm at 120 pounds had three wins on the day, all by technical fall scores of 15-0, according to the results posted on Baumspage.

Frump at 152 pounds had a must-win match a match earlier than expected. Because wrestlers are limited to five matches in one day, his consolation semifinal battle with No. 3 seed Dan Sheard of Indian Hill was pivotal. The winner advanced to districts. Frump won 5-3 in a sudden-victory overtime. He then defaulted in the consolation final.

SUMMARY

Feb 28, 2021

Division II Sectional

@Batavia High School

TEAMS

Blanchester 203.5, Wyoming 178, Western Brown 171, Batavia 128.5, New Richmond 114, Taylor 106, Bethel-Tate 105, Indian Hill 78, Norwood 74, Goshen 62, Aiken 27, Shroder 6, Hughes 5

BLANCHESTER

106: Hunter Smith (3 seed) pinned Fischer (NR) 0:24; was pinned by Niehaus (Bat) 1:00; pinned Savage (Tay) 0:20; pinned Kelscho (Nor) 1:19. Finished third.

120: Jacob Hamm (4 seed) dec Kyle (WB) 15-0; was pinned by Sauter (Bat) 0:27; dec Munch (IH) 15-0; dec Kyle (WB) 15-0. Finished third.

126: Aidan Begley (3 seed) pinned Rostetter (NR) 2:10; was pinned by Cox (Nor) 2:06; pinned Cristol (IH) 2:49; was pinned by Cunningham (WB) 1:45. Finished fourth.

132: Carson Curless (4 seed) pinned Klinker (Nor) 0:58; was pinned by Bryan (Wyo) 1:24; dec Westendorf (Gos) 16-4; was pinned by Riley (BT) 0:25. Finished fourth.

138: Nick Musselman (3 seed) pinned Whittington (BT) 3:44; was dec by Darlington (WB) 5-0; pinned Pickett (Wyo) 4:39; dec Whittington (BT) 3-0. Finished third.

145: Gage Berwanger (4 seed) pinned Moeller (Bat) 1:16; dec Naegele (NR) 8-3; dec Wright (WB) 17-8. Finished first.

152: Adam Frump (4 seed) pinned Isaacs (Nor) 1:11; was pinned by Williams (BT) 0:28; pinned Day (WB) 1:31; pinned Joyner (Aik) 0:46; dec Sheard (IH) 5-3 SV; lost by 5-match limit default to Bryan (Wyo). Finished fourth.

160: Gage Huston (2 seed) pinned Sancartier (Gos) 0:54; pinned Taylor (Tay) 2:45; dec Hester (Wyo) 21-9. Finished first.

170: Colt Conover (1 seed) pinned Naylor (BT) 0:51; pinned Tracy (NR) 1:10; won by default over Berger (IH). Finished first.

182: Jacob Lanham (3 seed) pinned Burkholder (NR) 0:43; was pinned by Hanco0ck (Wyo) 3:49; dec Hinton (Nor) 8-1; dec Grigsby (BT) 7-4. Finished third.

195: Cody Kidd (3 seed) lost by disqualification Davidson (Tay); pinned Velasquez-Vasquez (Hug) 0:36; pinned Miller (NR) 2:51. Finished fourth.

