Jarron getting more time with Raptors 905

It was nice to be drafted by a professional basketball team, but for Jarron Cumberland leaving his original NBA G League team has been a blessing.

Cumberland, the Wilmington High School basketball legend, was drafted in the second round by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers but wasn’t playing much through four games.

Since being traded to the Toronto G League team, Raptors 905, Cumberland has seen a marked increase in playing time.

Cumberland played just 19 minutes in four games for Rio Grande Valley. Since joining 905, Cumberland has played 59 minutes in three games, scoring nine points. He also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

In addition, Raptors 905 was named the NBA G League Franchise of the Year.

The G League is playing all games in a bubble situation in Orlando, Fla. this season.

The Raptors 905 will make the G League playoffs this season. Rio Grande Valley is on the playoff bubble.

