Mount Union takes two from WC vollebayll

WILMINGTON — Playing at Fred Raizk Arena for the first time during this 2021 spring season, the Wilmington College volleyball team fell to the University of Mount Union in a pair of straight-set Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) matches on Friday evening. The Purple Raiders won match one 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 and took the nightcap 25-5, 25-15, 25-18.

Sofia Thomas led the way for Wilmington in match one, tallying 11 kills, 10 assists, six digs and two aces. Cierra Bolender and Sydney Geibel added five kills each while Stringer dished out 14 assists.

In match two, Thomas had six kills to lead the Quakers.

Wilmington (0-6) heads to Ohio Northern University on Tuesday.