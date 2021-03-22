CM senior Avery signs with Ohio Christian University

Clinton-Massie senior McKenzie Avery has signed to play college basketball with Ohio Christian University. The NAIA institution is located in Circleville. In the photo, from left to right, front row, mother Nicole Avery, McKenzie Avery, father Andy Avery and Ohio Christian assistant coach Bob Williams; back row, brother in law Ryan Weiss, sister Rachel Weiss, brother A.J. Avery and Clinton-Massie head coach Hilma Crawford.

Clinton-Massie senior McKenzie Avery has signed to play college basketball with Ohio Christian University. The NAIA institution is located in Circleville. In the photo, from left to right, front row, mother Nicole Avery, McKenzie Avery, father Andy Avery and Ohio Christian assistant coach Bob Williams; back row, brother in law Ryan Weiss, sister Rachel Weiss, brother A.J. Avery and Clinton-Massie head coach Hilma Crawford. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_GBK_averysigns.jpg Clinton-Massie senior McKenzie Avery has signed to play college basketball with Ohio Christian University. The NAIA institution is located in Circleville. In the photo, from left to right, front row, mother Nicole Avery, McKenzie Avery, father Andy Avery and Ohio Christian assistant coach Bob Williams; back row, brother in law Ryan Weiss, sister Rachel Weiss, brother A.J. Avery and Clinton-Massie head coach Hilma Crawford. Submitted Photo