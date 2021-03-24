Ohio Northern takes two from WC volleyball

ADA — Ohio Northern University held the Wilmington College volleyball team to a negative hitting percentage in 4-of-6 sets of two straight-set Ohio Athletic Conference victories on Tuesday evening.

The Polar Bears took match one 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 and won the nightcap 25-16, 25-18, 25-4.

In match one, both Cierra Bolender and Victoria Long tallied three kills for the Fightin’ Quakers. Sofia Thomas and McKenzie Stringer combine to assist on 11 Wilmington kills while Blake O’Brien had a team-best five digs.

In match two, a trio of Quakers — Sydney Geibel, Rachel Kennedy and Long — all had five kills. Thomas assisted on 10-of-18 kills for Wilmington while O’Brien once again led the back row with 11 digs.

Wilmington (0-8) hosts Marietta College for a pair of matches Friday evening.