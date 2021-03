WILMINGTON — Wilmington College football senior Tavion Bryant has been named to this week’s D3football.com Team of the Week, the website announced Tuesday.

The senior linebacker led the Fightin’ Quakers in tackles with seven and tackles for loss with three in the Quakers 17-10 victory at Otterbein University. The Beechcroft High School alumnus also had a critical pass interception late in the fourth quarter.

Wilmington (2-0) hosts Heidelberg University 7 p.m. Friday at Townsend Field.