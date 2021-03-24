2021 Spring Sports Preview: East Clinton tennis

Phil Shori takes over the East Clinton boys tennis program this spring.

The Astros were fourth in the SBAAC National Division standings in 2019 with a 3-7 record. They were 4-9 overall in Bill Hrabak’s last season as head coach.

Senior Trenton Garen is the top returning player.

Jake Howard was a 2020 graduate who earned second team All-SBAAC honors in 2019.

Other players from 2019 no longer on the team are Aidan Henson, Hayden Pirman, Grant Stonewall, John Cline, Zac Carver and Josh Cline.

Shori said Quinten Tolle is the top newcomer to the team.

“We have great kids with great attitudes,” Shori said, noting his team can compete for the league title in 2021 “if we play with energy and passion.”

Also on the roster, Owen Beatty, Aaron Hughes, Carter Carey, Lex Frye and Shane Lynch.

