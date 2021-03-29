Wildcats erupt for 34-7 win in league opener

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester bats continued their hot streak to start the season, defeating Georgetown 34-7 Monday in SBAAC National Division action at Bott Field.

In the league opener, Trenton Czaika had four hits and scored five runs while Brody Rice had a three-run homer, scored four times and knocked in five runs. Nate Coyle also hit a three-run homer for the Wildcats.

Blanchester scored 21 runs in both of its first two games on Saturday.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2021

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 34 Georgetown 7

(34) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Czaika 6-5-4-3 C. Ficke 2-4-0-1 Rice 6-4-2-5 Burch 2-3-1-3 Curless 1-0-1-1 Lansing 2-1-1-0 West 1-3-1-3 Estep 3-2-2-0 Frump 3-1-2-3 Coyle 2-1-1-4 Sipple 3-2-0-0 Wymer 2-1-0-0 Hamm 2-2-0-2 J. Ficke 3-2-2-0 Moore 3-3-2-0 TOTALS 41-34-19-25

2B: West, Rice, Estep, Burch

3B: Czaika

HR: Rice, Coyle

SB: West, Rice, Burch, Moore

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Czaika^2^1^0^0^0^6

Moore (W, 1-0)^3^6^7^7^4^3

