Falcons win opener over Hurricane 11-3

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie took advantage of Wilmington misplays early to score an 11-3 win Monday in SBAAC American Division baseball action at the WHS ballfield.

“We gave up eight runs in the first three innings and only one was earned,” lamented WHS head coach Brian Roberts. “I thought Jayden Tackett pitched well; we just didn’t help in the field. We had to play pretty much perfect in the field to win. They had timely hits and played very good defense … they did and we didn’t.”

For both teams, this was the first game of the season.

“We were able to capitalize on a few of their miscues early and pick up a couple hits to get on the board to start the game,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

For the Falcons, Nate Wildermuth had two hits and drove in a run for the Falcons. Kody Zantene had two RBI, two runs scored and a hit while Gabe McDowell scored three runs and had a hit. Carson Vanhoose had a hit and scored a run. Caiden Clutter scored a run, had a hit and drove in a run. Tyler Keck had two hits and a run scored. Dakota Gasaway had a hit and scored a run. Garrett Vance drove in a run and Wyatt Creech had a hit.

Tackett had a hit for WHS. Kaden Smith and Carson Hibbs both doubled for the Hurricane.

“We played well in the second half of the game, you just can’t give up that many extra outs,” said Roberts. “It was too much of an uphill battle.”

Kody Zantene was the starter and winner on the mound for Massie, striking out seven in 4.1 innings. He gave up two hits and neither of the two runs allowed were earned, Camp said. Creech and Keck finished the game for the Falcons.