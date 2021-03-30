Posted on by

Oak Hills hands Wilmington 4-1 loss in state tourney


News Journal

WILMINGTON — In the opening round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state team tournament, Oak Hills defeated Wilmington 4-1 Tuesday on the wind-swept WHS courts.

“Oak Hills was a tough team and very well-coached,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “They are young and coach Miller said all of their players hit indoors year-round. Despite this, we competed on all courts. We will get a lot better as the season goes on.”

Isaac Martini rallied for the only WHS win, a 6-3, 6-3 victory a third singles.

“Isaac was down 0-3 early and dominated the rest of the way,” Reed said.

The match of the day came at first singles were Oak Hills Eric Schamloffel outlasted Avery Bradshaw of WHS 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2021

Ohio Tennis Coaches Assoc.

State Team Tournament

@Wilmington High School

Oak Hills 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw was def by Eric Schamloffel 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 8-10

2-Caleb Reed was def by Paul Nienaber 3-6, 3-6

3-Isaac Martini def Daniel Miller 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic were def by Jack Hoeting, C. Koure 1-6, 1-6

2-Trey Reed, Collin Webber were def by Ziebro Owen, Nick Cantrell 1-6, 2-6

Reserves

1-Cory Webber was def 1-6, 2-6

2-Ian Dalton was def 4-6, 4-6

3-Josh Holmes was def 1-6

4-Steven Collins was def 2-6

News Journal