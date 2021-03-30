Runs scarce, but Wildcats win it 3-1

FELICITY — After averaging 25 runs in its first three games, Blanchester was faced with a pitcher’s duel Tuesday against Felicity.

The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) proved they could win a close one, scoring two in the fifth to edge Felicity 3-1 in SBAAC National Division action at FHS.

“I’m real proud of the guys for fighting until the end,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We did not hit the ball like we are capable, so the little things won this game.”

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was moved because of forecasted inclement weather.

The teams were tied 1-1 going to the fifth. Carson Curless walked, moved to second on a balk and came home on Jacob Hamm’s single, 2-1.

Two passed balls put Hamm on third. He came home on an infield groundout by Trenton Czaika to make it 3-1.

On the mound, Brody Rice picked up the win with Adam Frump notching his first save of the season.

Frump worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth to preserve the BHS lead. He picked off a Cardinal runner at first in the sixth inning.

“Adam didn’t have his best stuff but made pitches when he had to get the save,” Lawson said.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2021

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Blanchester 3, Felicity 1

B^1^0^0^0^2^0^0^^3.2.2

F^1^0^0^0^0^0^0^^1.4.1

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 3-0-0-0 Czaika 4-0-0-1 Rice 3-1-0-0 C. Ficke 2-0-0-0 West 3-0-1-1 Frump 1-0-0-0 Sipple 2-0-0-0 J. Ficke 1-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 Curless 1-0-0-0 Hamm 3-1-1-1 TOTALS 24-3-2-3

(1) FELICITY (ab-r-h-rbi) Hutson 4-1-2-0 Easter 2-0-0-0 Helton 3-0-0-0 Taulbee 2-0-0-0 Ninichuck 3-0-0-0 Liming 3-0-1-0 Oakley 2-0-0-0 Bond 1-0-0-0 McElfresh 2-0-0-0 Lykins 1-0-1-0 Shelton 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-1-4-0

SB: B-Hamm, Rice

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Blanchester

Rice (W, 1-0)^4.1^3^1^0^5^7

Frump (S, 1)^2.2^1^0^0^2^4

Felicity

Helton (L)^7^2^3^3^5^10

