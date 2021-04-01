OAC best beats Wilmington twice

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College women’s volleyball team dropped a pair of Ohio Athletic Conference matches to league-leading Otterbein University Wednesday at Fred Raizk Arena, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-6, 25-12, 25-16.

In the first match, Victoria Long led Wilmington with seven kills, but Joe Bebe had the best hitting percentage. Sofia Thomas and McKenzie Stringer combed to assist on 18 of the Quakers’ 22 kills while defensive specialist Blake O’Brien had 15 digs. A trio of Quakers – Sydney Geibel, Cierra Bolender and Bebe – all had three blocks with Bebe having the match’s only two solo blocks.

In match two, Long tallied seven kills while Geibel had four kills. Stringer dished out 10 assists while Thomas had seven.

Wilmington heads to Baldwin Wallace University for a pair matches Friday.